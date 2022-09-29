Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,688,000 after buying an additional 135,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 155,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,135,000 after buying an additional 59,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,928,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,967. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

