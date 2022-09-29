Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,171 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,596,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775,451 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,209,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,950,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,884,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FLTR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

