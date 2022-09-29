Secure Asset Management LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $9.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,362. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.46 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

