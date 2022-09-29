Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.04. 199,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

