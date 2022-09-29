Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF makes up 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTXN. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 420,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 219,854 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,999,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,964,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,321.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 610,515 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

FTXN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 2,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

