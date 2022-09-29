Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FTXO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,857. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

