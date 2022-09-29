Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after buying an additional 669,938 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 346,516 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,067,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 463,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 292,788 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

