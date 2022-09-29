Secret Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,027.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 112.5% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $21.36 million and $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00194555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. "

