Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 75,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 442,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Secoo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Secoo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

Get Secoo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Secoo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Secoo stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,450,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Secoo comprises about 0.6% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned approximately 7.71% of Secoo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.