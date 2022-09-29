Seaview Investment Managers LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.4% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

