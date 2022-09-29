Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPCE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 437.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.36.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

