Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 584.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 341.3% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.

