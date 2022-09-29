Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FCOM opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58.

