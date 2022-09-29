Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $57.51 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

