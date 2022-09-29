Seaview Investment Managers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,199 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $292.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

