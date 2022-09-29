Seaview Investment Managers LLC Buys 904 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29.

