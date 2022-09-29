Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires 6,974 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up approximately 2.8% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 500,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.