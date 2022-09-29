Scotiabank Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$12.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.58.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MRE traded down C$0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.57. The company had a trading volume of 469,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,456. The firm has a market capitalization of C$688.92 million and a P/E ratio of 28.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$12.17.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

