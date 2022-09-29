Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 140,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,654. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.