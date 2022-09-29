Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.29

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.29 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 41427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 278,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.