Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Boosted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 85,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,654. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

