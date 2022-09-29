Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 17,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,961. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

