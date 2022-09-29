Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.70 Per Share

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Performance
SCF traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.24). 24,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,375. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 262.78 ($3.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 319.50 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.16 million and a P/E ratio of 638.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.50.
About Schroder Income Growth Fund
Read More
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.