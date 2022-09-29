Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.70 Per Share

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Performance

SCF traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.24). 24,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,375. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 262.78 ($3.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 319.50 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.16 million and a P/E ratio of 638.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.50.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

