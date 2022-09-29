Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Up 2.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.89. 973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 308,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Specifically, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,894.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $340,749.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $514.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

