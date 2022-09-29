Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in September

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.2 days.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $725.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schaeffler

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCFLF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Schaeffler from €7.20 ($7.35) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.65) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

