Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $96.84. 157,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

