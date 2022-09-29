Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 495 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,454,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,095,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,956 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.3 %

ADM traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.02. 32,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.