Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 480 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.67. 132,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $189.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

