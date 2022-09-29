Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 305 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,692. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

