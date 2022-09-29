Sawyer & Company Inc Makes New $47,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.28. 7,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.