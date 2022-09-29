Sawyer & Company Inc Has $5.20 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 2.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $61.68. 278,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,716,736. The stock has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.