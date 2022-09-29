Sawyer & Company Inc Has $4.03 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 290,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.74. The stock had a trading volume of 54,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.35. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

