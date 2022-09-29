Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.86. 356,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $117.78 and a 12 month high of $193.58.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
