Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

