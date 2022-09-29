Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 3,549 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LMT traded down $9.07 on Thursday, hitting $390.93. 25,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.14. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.58.
In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
