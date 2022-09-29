Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 122,077 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122,077 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for about 3.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.95% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $31,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.