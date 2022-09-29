Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,597. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.32.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

