Sather Financial Group Inc Has $435,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. 192,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,536. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

