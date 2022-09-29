Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.78

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.78 and last traded at C$6.86, with a volume of 149277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.54.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

