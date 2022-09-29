Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Up 37.4% in September

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the August 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.2 days.

Sampo Oyj Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SAXPF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

