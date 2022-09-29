Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 259,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 74.38%.

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $35,756.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $767,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

