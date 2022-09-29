Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 37,075 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 165.9% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 131,833 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,009. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

