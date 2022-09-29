Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Trading 16.7% Higher

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 123,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 280,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$18.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

