Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 6.6%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.72. 8,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 305,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYI. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Ryerson Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $998.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a return on equity of 95.50% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.53%.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ryerson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ryerson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

