Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.58. Approximately 11,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 584,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 194.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 50.27%. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 142,192 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

