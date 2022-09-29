Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,087 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Rush Street Interactive worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,200,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,363. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at $418,760.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at $418,760.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,447 shares of company stock worth $2,160,658. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.