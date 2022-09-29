RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Reaches $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $50.82 million and $2.17 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 905,086,671 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). Telegram Whitepaper “

