RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of EENEF stock remained flat at $11.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. RS Group has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

About RS Group

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

