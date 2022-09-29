RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPSGF. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Liberum Capital lowered RPS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

RPS Group Stock Performance

RPS Group stock opened at 2.49 on Monday. RPS Group has a 1 year low of 1.19 and a 1 year high of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.56.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

