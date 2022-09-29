Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 3,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 123,338 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

